Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Invests $1.95 Million in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $63.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,706,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,375,157. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $81.56. The company has a market cap of $111.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.52 and its 200 day moving average is $60.14.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 26.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,722,400 shares in the company, valued at $105,548,672. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,390 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $1,047,976.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 61,331,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,921,548,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $748,106.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,722,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,548,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,760 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,159. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

