Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Invests $4.55 Million in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 102,547 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,000. Comcast comprises approximately 1.2% of Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 121,265.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $892,799,000 after buying an additional 25,509,390 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 38.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,674,385 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,482,271,000 after acquiring an additional 9,906,353 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Comcast by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $360,204,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.07. The company had a trading volume of 16,487,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,237,748. The stock has a market cap of $169.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.96. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $34.63 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.18%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank cut shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.95.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

