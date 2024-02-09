Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,148 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCP. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,994,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,117,000 after acquiring an additional 237,028 shares during the last quarter. Shayne & Jacobs LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $539,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 59,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 11,320 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 101,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 7,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BSCP remained flat at $20.46 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 508,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,872. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.97 and a 52-week high of $20.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.43 and a 200 day moving average of $20.25.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0622 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

