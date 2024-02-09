Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Purchases 5,165 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 38.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,165 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Carpenter Technology by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRS traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.77. 106,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,237. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.99. Carpenter Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $38.24 and a twelve month high of $74.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.55.

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $624.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.56 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.68%.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

