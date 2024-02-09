Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Purchases New Stake in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 49,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC owned 0.15% of Blue Bird at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Blue Bird by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Blue Bird in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Blue Bird by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Blue Bird by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Blue Bird by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,204,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,664,000 after buying an additional 92,140 shares in the last quarter.

Blue Bird Stock Performance

Shares of Blue Bird stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.03. The firm has a market cap of $989.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.31. Blue Bird Co. has a one year low of $17.37 and a one year high of $33.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blue Bird

Blue Bird ( NASDAQ:BLBD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. Blue Bird had a return on equity of 425.14% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $302.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blue Bird Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blue Bird news, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 2,500,000 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $62,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,042,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,470,515. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $388,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,750.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $62,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,042,650 shares in the company, valued at $101,470,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,727,438 shares of company stock valued at $69,347,904. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLBD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Blue Bird from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Blue Bird from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Bird currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.70.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

