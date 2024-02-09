Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC Raises Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 150.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,127 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $2,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVT. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on nVent Electric from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

In related news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 2,080 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $110,385.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,421.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,500 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $160,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,013 shares in the company, valued at $2,313,114.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $110,385.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,421.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NVT traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 810,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,769. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. nVent Electric plc has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $66.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.70.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $861.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.90 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 17.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.55%.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

