OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI) Receives $9.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.17.

OABI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on OmniAb in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of OmniAb in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

OmniAb Stock Performance

NASDAQ OABI opened at $5.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.23 million, a PE ratio of -17.70 and a beta of -0.18. OmniAb has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $6.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.34.

OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.37 million. OmniAb had a negative return on equity of 8.88% and a negative net margin of 45.99%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OmniAb will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of OmniAb

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of OmniAb in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,021,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of OmniAb in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,908,000. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of OmniAb by 306.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,850,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,535 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of OmniAb in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,120,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OmniAb in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

About OmniAb

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates.

