OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Earns “Neutral” Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson restated their neutral rating on shares of OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.40.

ONEW opened at $26.20 on Monday. OneWater Marine has a fifty-two week low of $21.78 and a fifty-two week high of $39.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.51. The company has a market capitalization of $418.41 million, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 2.52.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05). OneWater Marine had a negative net margin of 2.83% and a positive return on equity of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $450.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEW. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in OneWater Marine by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 720,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,096,000 after purchasing an additional 215,474 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 331,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,195,000 after acquiring an additional 92,123 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 589,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,107,000 after acquiring an additional 69,411 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,069,000. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,799,000. 63.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services.

