Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) had its target price upped by TD Cowen from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Summit Insights downgraded Onsemi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Onsemi from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Onsemi from $120.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Onsemi from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Onsemi from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.92.

Onsemi stock opened at $80.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.23. Onsemi has a 52 week low of $61.47 and a 52 week high of $111.35. The stock has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 26.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Onsemi will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Onsemi by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Onsemi by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Onsemi by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 21,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Onsemi by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Onsemi by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

