Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $7.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $4.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LPRO. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $5.50 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Open Lending from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Open Lending from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Open Lending from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Open Lending has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Open Lending stock opened at $7.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 14.71, a quick ratio of 14.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Open Lending has a 1-year low of $4.89 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.58. The company has a market cap of $882.56 million, a P/E ratio of 40.94 and a beta of 1.02.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Open Lending had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $26.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Open Lending’s revenue was down 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Open Lending will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $391,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,179,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,066,784.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,000 in the last ninety days. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPRO. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Open Lending in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Open Lending during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Open Lending by 58.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

