O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target Raised to $1,200.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ORLY. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $940.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,039.27.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,020.83 on Thursday. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1 year low of $782.50 and a 1 year high of $1,074.04. The stock has a market cap of $60.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $980.74 and a 200 day moving average of $953.95.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 140.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.37 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 42.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total transaction of $4,984,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 687 shares in the company, valued at $684,897.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total transaction of $4,984,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 687 shares in the company, valued at $684,897.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,600 shares of company stock worth $6,582,124 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,750.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 37 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

