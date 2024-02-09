Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Orthofix Medical Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:OFIX opened at $14.55 on Tuesday. Orthofix Medical has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.22.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $184.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.50 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 20.39% and a negative return on equity of 7.26%. On average, analysts anticipate that Orthofix Medical will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Orthofix Medical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OFIX. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the second quarter worth $4,831,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Orthofix Medical by 14.5% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Orthofix Medical by 358.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 568,531 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $7,311,000 after buying an additional 444,573 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $642,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc operates spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Global Spine and Global Orthopedics segments. The Global Spine segment comprises the bone growth therapies products, which manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; the spinal implants products designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and the biological products, such as regenerative products and tissue forms which allow physicians to treat a variety of spinal and orthopedic conditions.

