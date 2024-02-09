Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) PT Raised to $16.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 6.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Oscar Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oscar Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

Shares of NYSE:OSCR traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.13. 1,186,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,570,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Oscar Health has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $17.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 1.72.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 28.95% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. Oscar Health’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.05) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Oscar Health will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oscar Health news, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 30,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $245,036.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 548,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,476,682.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 16,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total transaction of $137,030.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 301,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,979.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 30,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $245,036.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 548,613 shares in the company, valued at $4,476,682.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 437,227 shares of company stock valued at $3,161,751 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Oscar Health by 310.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Oscar Health by 5,243.2% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 7,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 7,655 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Oscar Health by 63.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Oscar Health by 157.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Oscar Health by 959.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 9,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers Individual and Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care It also provides reinsurance products.

