Oxen Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $9,368.49 (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 9th. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000238 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Oxen has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. Oxen has a market capitalization of $7.59 million and approximately $9,368.49 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,763.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.84 or 0.00148318 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.38 or 0.00526296 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00055098 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00008552 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $120.85 or 0.00253023 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $79.23 or 0.00165873 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000477 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 66,645,638 coins. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.