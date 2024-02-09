Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP) Trading Down 6.6%

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP – Get Free Report) dropped 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.64 and last traded at $16.68. Approximately 24,595 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 62,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.86.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.94.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PARAP. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Paramount Global by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

