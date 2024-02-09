Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Park City Group Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ PCYG opened at $12.40 on Tuesday. Park City Group has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.90. The firm has a market cap of $225.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.93 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park City Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCYG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Park City Group by 6.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Park City Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in Park City Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 169,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its stake in Park City Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 46,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

Park City Group Company Profile

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

Featured Articles

