Parkland (TSE:PKI) Price Target Raised to C$50.00

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$51.00.

PKI opened at C$45.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$44.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$41.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Parkland has a 12-month low of C$27.50 and a 12-month high of C$47.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.54%.

In other news, Senior Officer Pierre Patrick Gerard Magnan sold 27,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.82, for a total transaction of C$1,185,772.43. In other news, Senior Officer Ian James White sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.10, for a total transaction of C$882,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Pierre Patrick Gerard Magnan sold 27,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.82, for a total transaction of C$1,185,772.43. Insiders sold 138,951 shares of company stock worth $6,132,327 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

