Pathstone Family Office LLC Boosts Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,933 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,931,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,541,000 after acquiring an additional 549,086 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,451,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,286,000 after acquiring an additional 357,246 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.4% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,660,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,574,000 after acquiring an additional 57,317 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,139,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,047,000 after acquiring an additional 229,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its position in Sysco by 10.7% in the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 8,082,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,748,000 after buying an additional 784,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $79.32 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $82.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 105.22% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Stephens upped their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.44.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

