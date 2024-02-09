Pathstone Family Office LLC Boosts Stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 694.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,140 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $4,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Claris Advisors LLC MO raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO now owns 225,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,520,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 290,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,523,000 after buying an additional 39,686 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warwick Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $14,818,000.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $54.13 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $41.33 and a 52-week high of $54.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.78 and a 200 day moving average of $49.20.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

