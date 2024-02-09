Pathstone Family Office LLC Buys 10,058 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,058 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $4,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 58.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Airbnb during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 36.9% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Airbnb by 101.2% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $387,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 159,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,474,836. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 17,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.35, for a total transaction of $2,186,730.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 922,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,649,790.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $387,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 159,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,474,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,506,731 shares of company stock valued at $208,680,320. 30.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $150.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $97.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.91 and a 200 day moving average of $134.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $103.55 and a one year high of $154.95.

Several research firms have commented on ABNB. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $142.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.31.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

