Pathstone Family Office LLC Grows Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 346.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,329 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $3,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,493,855,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,559,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,640,000 after acquiring an additional 64,835 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,080,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,980,000 after acquiring an additional 235,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,945,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,329,000 after acquiring an additional 544,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Coterra Energy stock opened at $24.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.17 and a 200-day moving average of $26.72. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $29.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 33.97%. On average, analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTRA. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.07.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

