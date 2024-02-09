Pathstone Family Office LLC Grows Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 47.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,272 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $4,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,317,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,682,000 after purchasing an additional 19,962 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 77,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,848,000 after buying an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 65,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MKC shares. Citigroup started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Consumer Edge lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.50.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MKC opened at $65.82 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $59.13 and a 52-week high of $94.39. The company has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

