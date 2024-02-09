Pathstone Family Office LLC Has $4.93 Million Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 62.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,597 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 228.4% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 897.2% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the third quarter valued at $37,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.24.

Shares of CSX opened at $37.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $73.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.31. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $27.60 and a 1 year high of $37.37.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

