Pathstone Family Office LLC Makes New $4.20 Million Investment in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 53,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,195,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 2nd quarter worth about $398,000. Lazari Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Gainplan LLC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 190,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,109,000 after acquiring an additional 44,946 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,423,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 66,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPXL opened at $117.71 on Friday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 1 year low of $59.06 and a 1 year high of $117.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 3.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.92.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

