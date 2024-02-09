Pathstone Family Office LLC Makes New $4.75 Million Investment in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 73,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,753,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC owned about 0.22% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDYV. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $62,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 26.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $106,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock opened at $71.23 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $59.67 and a 1-year high of $74.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.62 and a 200-day moving average of $68.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

