Pathstone Family Office LLC Purchases 26,162 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 93.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,162 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 278.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,167,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,834.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 61,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total value of $5,172,857.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,948 shares in the company, valued at $4,863,575.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,167,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,834.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,123 shares of company stock valued at $7,635,941. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on CL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.93.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $84.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.62 and a 52 week high of $86.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.29 and a 200 day moving average of $76.26.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 509.75%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

