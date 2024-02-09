Pathstone Family Office LLC Purchases 36,428 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 270.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,916 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,428 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 73,903.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $798,258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,647,593 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $369,974,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 1,889.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in 3M by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,769,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,291,535,000 after acquiring an additional 825,223 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,684,639,000 after acquiring an additional 758,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:MMM opened at $93.20 on Friday. 3M has a twelve month low of $85.35 and a twelve month high of $116.79. The company has a market cap of $51.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. 3M’s payout ratio is -47.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

Read Our Latest Report on MMM

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.