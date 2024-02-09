Pathstone Family Office LLC Raises Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 29.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,747 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $4,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at about $763,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,241,000 after buying an additional 698,784 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in PACCAR by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in PACCAR by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 106,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,399,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PCAR. UBS Group raised their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.32.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $105.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.49. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $67.48 and a fifty-two week high of $106.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.88.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 33.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. Analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $3.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous Special dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 12.31%.

In other PACCAR news, SVP Kevin D. Baney sold 7,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total transaction of $742,125.09. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,161.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total transaction of $493,137.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,739.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin D. Baney sold 7,203 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total transaction of $742,125.09. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,161.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,699 shares of company stock worth $12,143,407. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

