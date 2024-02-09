Pathstone Family Office LLC Takes $4.58 Million Position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID)

Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 327,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,578,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.98% of ProShares UltraShort QQQ as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QID. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 212.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:QID opened at $9.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.69 and a 200-day moving average of $12.35. ProShares UltraShort QQQ has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $22.45.

About ProShares UltraShort QQQ

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The NASDAQ-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market based on market capitalization.

