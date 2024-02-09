Pathstone Family Office LLC Takes $4.88 Million Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 70,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,879,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.27% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,736,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 52.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,370,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,182,000 after purchasing an additional 470,256 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,322,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,761,000 after purchasing an additional 123,207 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,010,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,394,000 after purchasing an additional 10,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 45.1% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 914,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,517,000 after purchasing an additional 284,089 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:MDYG opened at $78.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.99 and a 200-day moving average of $71.85. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52 week low of $64.17 and a 52 week high of $78.26.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

