Pathstone Family Office LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 86,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,033,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,168,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089,978 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 106,674.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,687,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,674,139 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,571,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $737,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199,658 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 23,935.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,423,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 755.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,175,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687,586 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $66.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.20. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $54.56 and a 12 month high of $66.94. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

