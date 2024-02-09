Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Announces Earnings Results

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $781.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.97 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share.

Patrick Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PATK stock traded up $5.32 on Friday, reaching $110.77. The stock had a trading volume of 73,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,913. Patrick Industries has a 12 month low of $63.57 and a 12 month high of $111.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Patrick Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.45%.

Insider Activity at Patrick Industries

Institutional Trading of Patrick Industries

In other Patrick Industries news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $208,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,411,823.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 20,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $1,940,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,013 shares in the company, valued at $24,445,261. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $208,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,690 shares in the company, valued at $7,411,823.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,500 shares of company stock worth $7,762,805. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PATK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 129.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Patrick Industries by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Patrick Industries by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,656 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PATK. KeyCorp increased their target price on Patrick Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Patrick Industries from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Patrick Industries from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Patrick Industries in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patrick Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.86.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

