PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 162.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,714 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 115.0% during the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PYPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on PayPal from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on PayPal from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $77.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.90.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $56.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $61.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $82.85.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

