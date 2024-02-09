PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 226,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,273 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $13,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in PayPal by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,846,969 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,059,368,000 after buying an additional 423,625 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,122,962 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,567,000 after acquiring an additional 175,617 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,321,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,271 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after acquiring an additional 17,120,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,022,333,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $1.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,961,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,955,133. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $82.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PayPal from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. DZ Bank downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

