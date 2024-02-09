PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. PayPal had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

PYPL stock opened at $56.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.31. The stock has a market cap of $61.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. PayPal has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $82.85.

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.90.

In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth $40,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

