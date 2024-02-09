PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Given New $74.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PYPL. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. DZ Bank raised shares of PayPal from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of PayPal from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.06.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $56.13 on Thursday. PayPal has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $82.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $61.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.47.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PayPal will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 115.0% during the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

