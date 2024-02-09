PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Lowered to Hold at Argus

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

PYPL has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.90.

PayPal Stock Down 11.2 %

PayPal stock opened at $56.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. PayPal has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $82.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.28 and a 200 day moving average of $60.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

