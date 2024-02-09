PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Lowered to Hold at DZ Bank

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at DZ Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $60.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock. DZ Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $77.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on PayPal from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.90.

Get PayPal alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PYPL

PayPal Price Performance

PayPal stock opened at $56.13 on Friday. PayPal has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $82.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.31. The company has a market cap of $61.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.47.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PayPal

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in PayPal by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,215,000 after acquiring an additional 138,875 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in PayPal by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in PayPal by 15.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in PayPal by 136.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 5.3% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PayPal

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.