PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Shares Up 5.2%

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) traded up 5.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $52.70 and last traded at $52.48. 910,684 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 2,252,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.90.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on PBF Energy from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup started coverage on PBF Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho upgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.85.

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 12,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.86 per share, for a total transaction of $535,092.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,345,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,180,384.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 12,200 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.86 per share, for a total transaction of $535,092.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,345,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,180,384.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $466,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 89,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,182,817.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,268,200 shares of company stock valued at $54,251,872. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,857,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $600,852,000 after buying an additional 321,654 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 5.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,175,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $463,260,000 after buying an additional 716,698 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $412,454,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,381,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $324,487,000 after buying an additional 120,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,457,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $141,569,000 after buying an additional 37,363 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

