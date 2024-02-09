PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Acquired by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 415.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114,246 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in PDD were worth $13,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PDD. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in PDD by 108.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PDD in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDD during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in PDD by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in PDD by 120.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. 31.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PDD traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,099,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,735,285. The company has a market cap of $167.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.20. PDD Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.67 and a twelve month high of $152.99.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $11.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.94 by $2.67. The firm had revenue of $68.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.18 billion. PDD had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 34.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of PDD in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on PDD from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of PDD from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, PDD currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.04.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

