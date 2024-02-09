PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 705,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,065 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in PDD were worth $69,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of PDD by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PDD in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDD in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of PDD by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of PDD by 120.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDD traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 930,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,728,951. PDD Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $59.67 and a one year high of $152.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.20.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $11.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.94 by $2.67. PDD had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $68.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. PDD’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PDD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on PDD from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Benchmark boosted their price target on PDD from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of PDD in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.04.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

