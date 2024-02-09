Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The coal producer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 22.47%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. Peabody Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of BTU traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,711,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,375,786. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.87 and its 200 day moving average is $23.86. Peabody Energy has a 12-month low of $17.71 and a 12-month high of $31.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.00.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is currently 3.96%.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,027 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,439 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,905 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.
Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.
