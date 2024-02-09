Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The coal producer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 22.47%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. Peabody Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Peabody Energy Price Performance

Shares of BTU traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,711,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,375,786. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.87 and its 200 day moving average is $23.86. Peabody Energy has a 12-month low of $17.71 and a 12-month high of $31.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is currently 3.96%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 4,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $120,385.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,831.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Peabody Energy news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $40,862,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,480,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,458,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 4,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $120,385.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,831.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,283,252 shares of company stock valued at $149,524,162. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,027 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,439 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,905 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.