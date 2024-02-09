Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Announces Earnings Results

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.66 by ($0.21), Briefing.com reports. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:PAG opened at $147.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.36 and a 200-day moving average of $157.23. Penske Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $128.37 and a 52 week high of $180.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is 20.41%.

In other news, Director Sandra E. Pierce sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total transaction of $1,326,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,702,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 3,459.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 618,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 601,536 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 491.7% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 348,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,472,000 after purchasing an additional 289,902 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,163,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 2,465.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 205,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,492,000 after purchasing an additional 197,293 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on PAG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.60.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

