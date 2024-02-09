PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.150- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 8.140. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PepsiCo from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. DZ Bank raised shares of PepsiCo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $186.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $4.86 on Friday, hitting $168.99. 7,256,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,450,689. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 84.33%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after acquiring an additional 42,831,405 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629,947 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,405 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,519,707,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,709,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,579,000 after buying an additional 361,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

