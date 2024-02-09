PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) PT Raised to $184.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $181.00 to $184.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PEP. Barclays reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday. DZ Bank raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.00.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PEP

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.3 %

PepsiCo stock opened at $174.30 on Friday. PepsiCo has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PepsiCo

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 34.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,812,000 after acquiring an additional 286,169 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 29.3% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 117.2% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PepsiCo

(Get Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.