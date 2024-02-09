Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th.

Perella Weinberg Partners has a payout ratio of 24.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

PWP stock opened at $12.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.91. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $12.92.

Perella Weinberg Partners ( NASDAQ:PWP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $139.00 million during the quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners had a positive return on equity of 34.88% and a negative net margin of 1.33%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PWP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $11.50 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

In other Perella Weinberg Partners news, General Counsel Vladimir Shendelman sold 7,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $96,216.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 67,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,068.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 49.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 9.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 35,285.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 69,865 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 1,846.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 12,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 21.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 758,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,164,000 after buying an additional 136,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advice services related to mission-critical strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, capital markets advisory, private capital placement, and financing and capital advisory solutions focused on restructuring and liability management, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

