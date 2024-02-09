Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Issues Earnings Results

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The food distribution company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Performance Food Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.
Performance Food Group Stock Down 0.0 %
PFGC traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $72.55. The company had a trading volume of 169,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $52.32 and a 52-week high of $74.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.40.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Performance Food Group news, Director David V. Singer sold 955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $59,935.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,417 shares in the company, valued at $591,010.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Performance Food Group
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have issued reports on PFGC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Performance Food Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.75.
Read Our Latest Report on Performance Food Group
Performance Food Group Company Profile
Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Performance Food Group
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- 3 large caps with RSIs that scream ‘oversold’
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Here’s your warning: Enphase stock ready to rally
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- PepsiCo did not lose its fizz; buy on the dip
Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.