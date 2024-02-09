Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Perrigo currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Perrigo Price Performance

Perrigo stock opened at $31.86 on Tuesday. Perrigo has a 1 year low of $26.81 and a 1 year high of $40.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 637.33 and a beta of 0.67.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Perrigo had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 0.15%. Perrigo’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Perrigo will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Perrigo news, CEO Patrick Lockwood-Taylor acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.99 per share, with a total value of $318,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $318,890. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick Lockwood-Taylor acquired 11,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.99 per share, with a total value of $318,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,890. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alison Ives purchased 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.34 per share, for a total transaction of $59,853.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,549.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 23,590 shares of company stock valued at $696,749 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Perrigo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 1,694.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Perrigo by 132.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

