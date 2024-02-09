Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,391,470 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 2,080,527 shares.The stock last traded at $11.50 and had previously closed at $11.90.

DOC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Sunday, February 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 484.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 25.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 99.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

