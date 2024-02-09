Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 34.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PINS. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday. New Street Research began coverage on Pinterest in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinterest has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.35.

NYSE:PINS traded down $4.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.77. 25,772,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,032,139. Pinterest has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $41.60. The company has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.13.

In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $73,395.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,546.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $73,395.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,546.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christine Deputy sold 22,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $837,046.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 222,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,306,774.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,737 shares of company stock valued at $2,826,987 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pinterest by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Pinterest by 1,093.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

